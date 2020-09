Tuesday, September 15, 2020 – This video of a wedding between an old Mzungu lady and her ‘Ben 10’ is going viral on social media.

While the two look great together, the lady, who is the sponsor in the relationship, refused to take some vows requiring her to ‘love and obey’ her husband.

The reaction of the poor guy is just priceless.

This is what happens when you let a woman finance her own wedding.

Watch the video below.

