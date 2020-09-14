Monday, September 14, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has reacted to remarks by COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, who said President Uhuru Kenyatta will vie for Presidency in 2022 if Kenyans adopt the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The BBI is an initiative by Uhuru and opposition leader, Raila Odinga, whose aim is to create more seats to expand the Executive to avoid a winner-takes-all scenario during presidential elections.

Speaking on Monday, Ruto stated that the President had no plans of extending his term in office beyond 2022, using a popular phrase by Tanzanian MP, Seleman Bungara.

“Some other people are telling us that it (BBI) is about the extension of terms, the question you ask, my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta is a democrat, I do not think he has told anybody that he wants his term extended.”

“So where are these people finding all this, I would dare ask, Uliskia Wapi that the President wants his term extended,” stated Ruto.

