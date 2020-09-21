(CASB 8) – J.G ‘N’,

Responsibilities

The office holder may be required to work for more than one officer or may be deployed to perform the following duties and responsibilities.

Typing, printing and photocopy

The office holder may be required to work at the reception desk.

Management of e-office

Ensuring security of office records, documents and equipment

Handling telephone calls and appointments

Operating office equipment and management of office protocol

Handling front office

Performing any other duty assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Must be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Business administration or a related field in a university recognized in Kenya.

Must be able to type ninety (90) words per minute

Experience in front office

A certificate in Front Office will be an added advantage

Must have relevant experience form a recognized institution of not less than Five (5) years

Certificate in Computer applications

Candidates interested in the above position must have the following clearances:

A certificate of good conduct

A clearance certificate from the higher Educations Loans Board

A tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority

A certificate from the ethics and Anti – corruption commission

How To Apply

All applications should be submitted on or before 1st October 2020 by 4.30 pm.

Posted or hand delivered at the Kwale County Assembly Administration Block Offices on a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category in which they fall and addressed to:

The Secretary

Kwale County Assembly Board

P.o Box 231 – 80403

KWALE

OR submitted electronically; where all documents should be scanned and merged into one PDF file format, please quote the respective position on the subject of the email and send to clerk@kwalecountyassembly.co.ke

People with special needs are encouraged to apply

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Note: Kindly visit our official website http://www.kwalecountyassembly.co.ke for details of the requirements