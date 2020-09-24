Thursday September 24, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart, Susan Kihika – have hit out at Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha over the imminent resumption of learning.

The two Senators, in separate statements on Wednesday, September 23, said other sectors of the economy should be fully reopened before the Ministry of Education could embark on reopening schools.

Kihika stressed that the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted while firing at Magoha, questioning his ‘rush’ to reopen learning institutions.

“Does it make sense to reopen schools while 9 p.m. curfew stays in place due to the dangerous night owl virus?”

“Churches, mosques, funerals, weddings etc. still restricted yet kids are hurriedly sent back to school?”

“Could Magoha be this reckless or does he know something we don’t?” questioned Kihika.

On his part, Murkomen argued that early reopening schools could have far-reaching effects as he advised on starting with other institutions.

“I don’t support the efforts to hurriedly re-open schools in October.”

“First relax the rules applied on churches, mosques, temples, hotels, funerals, bars, political rallies and other social gatherings/places.”

“Remove the 9 p.m. curfew. Starting with our kids is disastrous,” he stated.

This comes as the Parliamentary Committee on National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) announced that schools were not ready for reopening.

Speaking during their tour to Embakasi Central, NG-CDF Chairman Wafula Wamunyinyi raised concerns about how social distancing will be achieved.

