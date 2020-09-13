Sunday September 13, 2020 – Police in Eldoret arrested two officers attached to the presidential escort unit who were guarding the home of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

The officers who are based in Ruiru where Reece commandos are housed engaged their colleagues in a fight before they were detained.

Their guns and ammunition were seized in the operation.

During the melee, one person was shot and injured but was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Several people were injured in the siege as Sudi escaped while being aided by a senior officer attached to the Presidential Escort Unit.

Those arrested are expected in court Monday to face various charges.

The officers from the President’s team were with the MP at the time of the raid.

The MP is supposed to take a plea for hate speech.

He has been daring police to arrest him.

On Sunday morning, Sudi presented himself to Kapseret Police Station.

He will be arraigned in court on Monday.

