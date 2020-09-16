Wednesday September 16, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have told President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for a messy divorce for betraying the second in command.

The lieutenants led by Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, told the President that he will see fire for betraying the trust that Jubilee Party supporters had in 2013 and 2017.

In an attempt to frustrate the President, Wahome petitioned the court on Tuesday to stop Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) General, Mohamed Badi, from attending Cabinet meetings.

Last week, State House announced that Maj-General Badi will be allowed to attend Cabinet meetings after he took the Oath of Secrecy in a ceremony witnessed by the Head of State.

However, in a petition filed on Tuesday, the Kandara MP argues that Badi’s participation in Cabinet meetings is “illegal, unconstitutional and void.”

“The 3rd respondent (Badi) has not been appointed to the Cabinet as provided for in the Constitution and his appointment is illegal and void,” reads the petition.

Wahome cites Article 152(1) of the Constitution which stipulates that the Cabinet consists of the President, Deputy President, Attorney General and Cabinet Secretaries.

