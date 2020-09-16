Wednesday September 16, 2020 – There are fresh speculations as to why President Uhuru Kenyatta moved Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Agriculture Ministry to Defence.

Through a memo dated September 7th addressed to the Principal Secretary, State Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya directed the PS to facilitate a seamless transfer.

“Following the transfer of the Ministerial Responsibility of the Kenya Meat Commission to the Ministry of Defence by HE the President, you are directed to facilitate a seamless transfer,” states the CS in the memo.

It has now emerged that a company associated with Deputy President William Ruto had won a multimillion tender at KMC.

Koilel Farm Limited, a company owned by the DP’s son, Nick Ruto, was awarded a Ksh 175 million tender to supply beef to KMC.

Blogger Robert Alai shared a Local Purchase Order (LPO) of the deal on social media.

In the order, Koilel was to supply 500, 000 Kg of beef at a cost of Ksh 350 per kilogram to KMC.

Here is the LPO and the company’s ownership documents.

The Kenyan DAILY POST