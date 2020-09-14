Monday September 14, 2020 – After his dramatic arrest and arraignment in court for insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother and inciting violence, Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, resurfaced with yet another scathing attack against the President.

The MP claimed that Uhuru is turning the country into a police state and reminded him that his tenure is coming to end in 2022.

“There are so many people today who are injured by reckless police officers, and I think the President is leading this country to a police state, and we will not allow it.”

“We want the President to know we will suffer, but in the next two years this thing is going to be over, and the President should know that this thing is going to be over,” he stated.

He encouraged the people of Emurua Dikir to persevere adding that the suffering will soon come to an end when Uhuru leaves office.

Ng’eno also dug into history, noting that dictators’ tenures have never had a happy ending with most of them eventually finding themselves in the streets.

“We have had all those kinds of dictators in this world, we have read about dictators and we have even seen dictators.”

“We have seen others torturing, killing and shooting people, eventually they ended up in the streets,” added the Emurua Dikirr MP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST