Monday September 14, 2020 – Details have emerged on Presidential escort officers who were arrested at the home of embattled Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

According to sources, the officers are attached to Deputy President William Ruto.

The three officers are set to be arraigned in court on Monday for helping Sudi escape arrest as well as shooting at police officers who raided the MP’s home.

Two of the officers, Simon Siengo and Issack Dida, were arrested at Sudi’s Kapseret home.

They are believed to have worked with Chief Inspector Ekiru who had fled with Sudi by the time the police officers seeking to arrest the legislator arrived.

Nearly 100 police officers led by Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Ipara and the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) raided the outspoken MP’s home on Friday night.

They broke the MP’s gate but were caught by surprise after people believed to be the Presidential escort guards shot back – injuring one GSU officer and a member of the public who was hit by a stray bullet.

The Presidential Escort officers are attached to the President, the Deputy President, and their families and it remains unclear if Ruto was aware of their mission.

The three officers had accompanied the Deputy President to his rural Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County before they left for Sudi’s residence where they arrived in a Prado.

Constable Dida was caught carrying a Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition while Constable Siengo was armed with a Ceska pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition.

The Chief Inspector, who is believed to have rescued Sudi, left behind his firearm which will form part of the evidence against the guards.

