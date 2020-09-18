Friday September 18, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has unveiled a plan to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence as the two woo voters ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The plans were disclosed by ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, yesterday, a few days after Ruto’s planned tours to Odinga’s strongholds, with an eye on Kisumu County.

Ruto and Odinga have also embarked on tours to counter each other with the DP pushing for the hustler narrative and anti-Building Bridges Initiative as opposed to Odinga.

According to Mbadi, Raila plans to tour the country, pushing for the Handshake agenda, the BBI and anti-donations to the youth targeted by Ruto.

“Raila was our presidential candidate in 2017 and we have not picked another person.”

“He is still our best bet.”

“We shall do all we can to support him for the presidency.”

“We are pushing for legit changes that will see an expanded Cabinet, as we push for the appointment of technocrats and MPs in the Cabinet,” Mbadi stated.

His sentiments echo those made by Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who stated that Ruto was positioning himself as a favourite candidate for the 2022 elections and may miss out on the race owing to his strategies.

Mbadi further added that ODM will push for a set of reforms to counter Ruto’s anti-BBI referendum agenda.

This will be made successful through opening up of public access to Government administration, reforming the voting system and improving the Government’s interaction with the public.

Ruto plans to tour Odinga’s turfs to test the waters and assess how to destabilise Odinga from garnering majority votes from his strongholds.

The DP started with a tour of Kisii County.

Kisumu and Siaya will follow.

Ruto is banking on new strategists from the region who he convinced to join his camp after working for Odinga in the previous elections.

He has also created a strong youth base that is strongly pushing his hustler cause and narrative.

The Kenyan DAILY POST