Sunday September 20, 2020 – Details have emerged about Nick Ruto’s trip to Lake Bogoria Spa Resort on September 5th, 2020.

In a photo that was shared on social media, a young lady was seen holding up a Bible with a thank you message written on it addressed to Deputy President William Ruto’s son.

“I am so grateful for the gift you gave me on September 5, 2020 on your way to Lake Bogoria Spa Resort.”

“You shook my hand along Loboi junction and gave me this gift.”

“This Holy book will help me grow spiritually,” part of the message read.

“Once again thank you and God bless you abundantly.”

“Looking forward to meeting you in the near future,” she said.

When reached for comment, Nick Ruto’s friends confirmed that the gift was given during Nick’s trip to Baringo.

However, they could not divulge more details about the tour since he likes to keep his life private.

A spot check also revealed that the said hotel is owned by the family of the late former President Daniel Moi.

It is not odd for the Deputy President’s son to gift someone a Bible, owing to the family’s strong Christian background.

The DP has often been seen quoting scriptures during rallies, interviews and also on social media.

His wife, Rachel Ruto, is a preacher with a firm religious background dating back to the days she was in school.

The Deputy President has also anchored his 2022 campaign on religion and will be remembered as the first DP to build an altar at his official residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST