Wednesday September 23, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence on Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament for failure to pass the 2/3 gender rule in time.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ruto cited Maraga’s letter noting that women should be equally included in every sector alongside the youth and other marginalised groups.

“You heard the other day, Maraga saying that the issue of women in leadership must be addressed because Kenya must belong to all of us.”

“We have had a one-sided debate, and that is why we are saying we must have a conversation on women, youth, persons with disability, the jobless and the poor because we are Kenyans,” stated Ruto.

The DP discouraged debate on power-sharing that is currently ongoing which he said has little impact on the lives of Kenyans.

He urged leaders to have new conversations that focus on including women, the youth and persons with disabilities in governance.

The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader was speaking as he fellowshipped with Meru Church Ministers led by the Director of the Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches, Bishop David Gichaga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST