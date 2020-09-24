Thursday September 24,2020 – Renowned blogger and social media crusader, Robert Alai, has asked Deputy President William Ruto to resign from the Jubilee Party if he wants to vie for presidency in 2022 .

Sharing his thoughts via social media after Jubilee Party said it will not field a candidate in the Msambweni by-election, Alai said just like in Mswambweni, Jubilee will not field a presidential candidate in 2022.

Alai said the decision by Jubilee to support an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate in Mswambweni is a good indicator that the President’s party will not field a candidate in the 2022 presidential elections and will instead endorse ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in that election.

“President Uhuru has insisted and won the tangle over Msambweni by-election.”

“Supporting ODM while telling Jubilee candidates to stand down is Uhuru getting at Ruto.”

“Best for Ruto now is to resign from Jubilee.”

“Jubilee won’t field a Presidential candidate in 2022,” Alai said on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST