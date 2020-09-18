Friday, September 18, 2020 – A section of Kalenjin community leaders have said Deputy President William Ruto is the man who will receive symbols of leadership from the late President Daniel Moi.

The symbols which were given to the late Moi around 65 years ago were surrendered to the Nandi community elders and they are set to be given to Dr William Ruto.

Dr Ruto, already blessed by Talai elders, is likely to be crowned the Kalenjin spokesman, though elders will first deliberate and make an announcement.

The ceremony is expected to be held either in November or early next year and Moi’s son, Gideon Moi, will be invited despite being the number one enemy of Ruto.

The instruments of power included the Sambut, Nogirwet, Korokto-stick, Rungut, Samburto and Kutwet, among others.

Rungut is the popular Rungu ya Nyayo that Moi carried everywhere during his presidency.

He had one made of ivory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST