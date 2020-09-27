Sunday September 27, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has launched a scathing attack against ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, for accusing him of being a roadblock to constitutional amendments through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a statement to Kenyans on Saturday, Ruto accused Raila of being a “lord of tribalism and poverty and beneficiary of political violence” and listed several demands that he said should be fulfilled before the country can walk the BBI path.

The second in command said the push for constitutional amendments was a selfish venture aimed at benefiting only a few people while leaving “hustlers” exposed to the cruelty of the prevailing economic times.

“The lords of tribalism and poverty who are masters or beneficiaries of political violence are very mad at the unbowed hustler’s movement. Why?”

“The hustlers have refused the tribe configuration and instead, they want a conversation on their individual hustles which are tribeless.”

“Tribe has been hijacked by tribal chiefs to benefit themselves and their families to the detriment of hustlers and their children.”

“And enough is enough.”

“The hustlers, as a minimum, want a nee conversation.”

“Not about anyone’s tribe but about the hustles of each one of us. Not about power but about empowerment.”

“Not about positions for the mighty but about jobs for the ordinary. Surely, that is not too much to ask! Is it?”

“But instead, known ethnic chieftains, with no respect for rule of law or democratic election outcomes, complete with track records of chaos and anarchy, are at it again.”

“This time with the BBI. Threatening confrontation with anyone with an alternative or contrary opinion to theirs,” Ruto said.

