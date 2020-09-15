Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged politicians to stop using abusive language to divide Kenyans along tribal lines.

Speaking at his Karen residence on Tuesday during a prayer meeting attended by Narok County religious and political leaders, Ruto said that there was a section of politicians focused on sowing seeds of discord among Kenyans to advance their selfish agenda.

The DP said violence will never be part of the country’s political fabric.

“It will not happen in our country.”

“Kenyans are after development-learning and progressive leaders.” he said.

Ruto said that the beneficiaries of division, hatred and violence in politics were in for a rude shock because Kenyans are keen on the country’s oneness.

“There are people whose political foundation is hatred, division and violence.”

“I want to tell them, you would not succeed in dividing the people of Kenya along ethnic lines,”Ruto said.

Present were MPs Lemanken Aramat (Narok East), Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Soipan Tuya (Woman Rep, Narok), David Ole Sankok (nominated), Mary Seneta (nominated), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Gladys Shollei (Woman Rep, Uasin Gishu), and Senators Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru).

The Kenyan DAILY POST