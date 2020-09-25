Friday, September 25, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has read riot act to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, for using the police, Chiefs and County Commissioners to harass innocent Wananchi.

Over the last two years, Matiangi and Kibicho, who are State House gatekeepers, have been harassing supporters and leaders who support Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in Kajiado County on Thursday during the Olngesher Lool Ilmerishie ceremony of the Matapato clan of the Maasai community, Ruto said Matiangi and Kibicho should stop using State officers to settle political scores.

Ruto also told the two not to underrate Kenyans by thinking that they are more superior to them because of their offices.

He said if the two are real men, they should face him at the ballot instead of harassing innocent Kenyans.

On the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), Ruto said that Kenyans will not support the addition of more seats in the Executive but will support a constitutional amendment that addresses issues of unemployment and food security.

The Kenyan DAILY POST