Thursday, September 17, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has advised Governors today not to shut down Counties the over ongoing revenue stalemate.

On Wednesday, Council of Governors Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, wrote a memo to all Governors advising them to shut down County operations until the Senate agrees on the revenue sharing formula.

However, Ruto who was speaking at his Karen residence urged the Governors not to stop operations in Counties because there are better ways of addressing the stalemate.

Dr Ruto said that the partial shutting down of Counties will derail the country’s development agenda adding that Counties are an integral part in ensuring equal distribution of resources.

“No county should be shut down because there is a way they can receive resources,” Ruto said.

At the same time, Ruto appealed to Senators to take advantage of the additional resources allocated to Counties to end the revenue sharing formula stalemate.

The second in command said the Senate must come up with a formula that will ensure no County is disadvantaged.

