Monday, September 28, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was conspicuously missing from the Covid-19 Conference at Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi which began on Monday

Ruto was among hundreds of guests who were invited to attend the event presided over by his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the second in command was a no-show and this forced the event organisers to remove the seat that was designated for him at the front row.

Attending the event were ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Uhuru, all seated in the front row.

It was not immediately clear why the DP missed the crucial function.

Many Kenyans said that the DP may have skipped the event because it was a sanitation and validation of the coronavirus scandal where senior Ministry of Health officials are said to have looted a total of Sh 43 billion set aside for fighting COVID 19.

Most of the beneficiaries of the COVID 19 scandal were at the meeting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST