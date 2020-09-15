Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has asked Deputy President William Ruto to explain to Kenyans what his bodyguards were doing at the home of Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi on Friday.

The bodyguards led Chief Inspector Ekiru were at Sudi’s home where they engaged police in running battles when they tried to arrest the Kapseret lawmaker.

Chief Inspector Ekiru is said to be the main man in the DP’s security arrangement, according to sources at the DP’s office.

His home is near that of Mr Sudi.

“CI [Chief Inspector] Ekiru is suspected to have fled the compound alongside the MP.”

“They had come in the compound with a motor vehicle Reg No KBU 893V, a Toyota Prado, where another firearm make Gilboa, serial number KP5561409, with a magazine of 30 rounds of 5.56mm ammos was recovered,” said a statement from Langas Police Station stated.

Raila Odinga has asked Ruto to explain what his bodyguards were doing at Sudi’s home.

Raila said the involvement of the officers posed a threat to national security and Ruto should be investigated by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

