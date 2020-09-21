Monday September 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto was supposed to attend the annual Akorino conference at the Kasarani Stadium yesterday, but pulled out at the last minute.

Speaking on Saturday, the Akorino Secretary-General, Abraham Macharia, confirmed that DP Ruto postponed plans to attend the event.

“The Deputy President’s meeting has been rescheduled to some other day this year.”

“He had requested to meet us.”

“Today, we will have 500 of our clergy pray for the President in our Akorino National Prayer Service,” he revealed.

Instead, Ruto attended the installation service of A.I.C Nairobi area Bishop Rev. Joshua Nzau Kimuyu at Africa Inland Church, Ziwani, Nairobi.

But according to sources, Ruto bolted out of yesterday’s meeting because of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru was rumoured to have been planning to attend the event but instead, sent Kagwe to deliver his speech to the congregation.

