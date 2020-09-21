Monday September 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has pulled a first one on former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, and welcomed him to the hustler nation.

This is after Raila admitted that he was a hustler too and that every Kenyan is a hustler in their own way.

According to Raila, the term hustler, which Ruto has domesticated, is nothing new to Kenya’s politics because all the Kenyan Presidents started from very humble backgrounds.

He gave the example of Kenya’s first President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, his successor Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki who had all begun from very humble starts.

“I’m the son of the late Jaramogi Odinga, his father was a peasant, look at all the Kenyan Presidents, Kenyatta, Kibaki and Moi, they all began poor, they were all hustlers,” Raila said.

Ruto urged Raila to join his team of hustlers now that he has admitted that he is one, for them to take the country forward for the wellbeing of hustlers.

“Now that the country is in agreement that Kenya is a hustling nation, leaders should respect the hustle of every single Kenyan,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST