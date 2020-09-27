Sunday, 27 September 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has embarked on a PR overdrive has he campaigns for 2022.

On Sunday, Ruto was at Raila’s stronghold in Bungoma County, where he continued selling his ‘hustler movement’ narrative.

While there, he went to a local shop and bought sodas which he shared with his fellow hustlers.

He posted the photos on his twitter page saying,

‘Enjoyed a bottle of soda with fellow hustlers at Mama Mary’s Ebenezer shop after a Sunday service in Bumula. May God bless Mama Mary’s hustle.’











And when he was at an interdenominational prayer service with faithful from Pentecostal Churches in Bumula Constituency, Bungoma County, a crippled man emerged from the blues and approached him.

Ruto ordered the man to be given a seat next to him.

