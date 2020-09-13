Sunday September 13, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused Deputy President William Ruto of fermenting opposition against reforms envisaged through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking in Diani, Raila said that the DP was wrong to oppose the document even before its publication was finalised.

Last week, Ruto led a spirited campaign during his tour at the Coast opposing the BBI, which is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila.

According to Raila, it is wrong for leaders to oppose issues without a justified principle just to spite their rivals.

He predicted that the DP will lead the “red carders” in opposing changes proposed in the BBI.

He noted that Ruto and his allies orchestrated a divisive campaign that opposed the 2010 Constitution on the pretext that the proposed draft was imperfect.

“This is where you see the hypocrisy in our politics.”

“They took us through a heated campaign saying the proposed Constitution (2010) was 20 per cent defective,” said Raila.

“But we said although it was imperfect, it was better to implement it in order to understand its weaknesses,” he added.

The former Prime Minister added that in 2010, Ruto went all over the country planting hurdles for the new law, demanding that the proposed charter be rectified before being placed to a vote.

“They insisted that the draft Constitution should be rectified first.”

“Now when the time has come to rectify what you were opposing, you are telling us no way, there is no need,” Raila averred.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kwale Senator Juma Boy and Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.

