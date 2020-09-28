Monday September 28, 2020 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said Deputy President William Ruto doesn’t need President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support to win the 2022 presidential elections.

In a post on Monday morning, Ahmednasir who is also known as ‘Grand Mullah’ in social circles said Ruto is stronger without Uhuru.

Ahmednasir advised the second in command to continue charting his own path without relying on Uhuru who will leave no legacy in his 10 year stint.

The lawyer also advised the indefatigable Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to quickly dump Uhuru if he wants to resuscitate his dying political career.

“The BIGGEST threat to DP Ruto’s chance in 2022 is for H.E UHURU to make up with him and support him.”

“(Ruto is STRONGER WITHOUT Uhuru).”

“The BEST chance Hon Raila has for 2022 is to break up with Uhuru, fight him, find his voice and get back him mojo.”

“(Raila is STRONGER WITHOUT Uhuru),” Ahmednasir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST