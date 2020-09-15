Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has said Deputy President William Ruto is on the verge of quitting the ruling Jubilee Party.

Kiunjuri, who is now The Service Party (TSP) of Kenya leader, said he will now work with Ruto ahead of 2022 polls.

He said the Jubilee Party is now dead after it was hijacked by political conmen and brokers.

“Jubilee Party is like the Tower of Babel.”

“People are no longer speaking the same language.”

“Some are shamelessly preaching water and drinking wine.”

“They have forgotten what the party stood for and it will soon collapse,” said Kiunjuri.

He said the next Government will be formed through a coalition of parties hence the need for Mt Kenya to strategise how to be part of the next Government:

“We must be part of the winning coalition.” he said.

