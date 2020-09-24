Thursday September 24, 2020 – Jubilee Vice Chairperson, David Murathe, has told Deputy President William Ruto to field a candidate for the Msambweni Constituency by-election if he so wishes.

According to Murathe, Ruto can field a candidate using any other party, noting that Jubilee was in full support of the candidate that will be fronted by ODM.

“There are several parties that they can use to field a candidate if they have to.”

“There is that The Service Party (TSP) by Mwangi Kiunjuri.”

“They have to know that what Tuju has said is the party position.”

“If Ruto has a problem with the decision, let him face the President because the SG has basically communicated the position of the party leader,” Murathe stated.

Speaking during a press briefing, Ruto stated that he was satisfied with the party’s decision not to field any candidate in the December 15th, 2020 by-election.

The DP stated that he had held a meeting with other Jubilee leaders and had been briefed of the decisions that had been made.

“We will all stand by that decision that those who had intentions of vying on a Jubilee ticket in Msambweni will now look for alternatives, maybe run as independent candidates or in other political parties,” he stated.

Speculation was rife that the DP will have fielded a candidate in the Constituency in a bid to square it out with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, in the by-election.

A day after his announcement, the DP, on Thursday, met Feisal Abdallah Bader who is an aspirant for the Msambweni seat at Karen, Nairobi County.

He was accompanied by Coast MPs Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Moha JichoPevu (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).

The Kenyan DAILY POST