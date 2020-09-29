Tuesday, September 29, 2020 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has said Deputy President William Ruto is currently jobless because his position has been taken by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi.

Speaking in Nyeri on Tuesday, Murathe said DP Ruto’s sole job is to deputise the President which renders him jobless if the President is around.

“He has no job if the President is around, his only job is to deputise in the president, you know his job was taken over by Fred Matiangi, he is the one in charge of coordinating other Ministers, the things he used to do are being done by Matiang’i,” Murathe said

Murathe also revealed that Uhuru fell out with Ruto after he began early campaigns which the President was opposed to.

“The President was even ready to campaign for the guy in 2022, but then Ruto thought, this guy is a sitting duck, I don’t need him and started his early campaigns,” he said.

He also said Uhuru was bitter with Ruto for delivering empty promises to Kenyans especially to youth and sportsmen and women.

“Ruto goes all over the country launching phantom projects which don’t happen, you saw the pledges he gave about the stadia, it has taken the involvement of the president to have the stadia done, you cannot give pledges without figuring out how that will be done,” Murathe noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST