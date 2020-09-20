Sunday September 20, 2020 – Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has emerged from the woods with a scathing attack against Deputy President William Ruto for pretending to be a Christian by attending different churches.

Speaking during the memorial service of Margret Njomo, mother to Kiambu Constituency MP, Jude Njomo, Keter noted that politicians were loitering in different churches but do not belong to any church.

“It is not about the leadership, It is any person even you as a Christian.”

“Let us not be Christians only on Sundays, let us be Christians on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday up to the next weekend even as a leadership,” said Keter.

“I have seen there are many politicians loitering different churches but you are never in that certain church.”

“Every Sunday you are in a different church either Jeshi la Wokovu, the other week you are with the Muslims, the other you are with the Hindu.”

“We have different doctrines… If you are a Catholic remain as a Catholic that is your faith,” said Keter.

“You can go once or two times in a year so that you can show brotherhood or as a good neighbor, but you cannot show up in different churches every week every month every year,” he added.

DP Ruto has been known to have a soft spot for churches where he has traversed the country attending different church functions and fundraisers.

He has vowed never to stop supporting religious organizations and youth empowerment activities, following criticism on his philanthropies by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and others.

