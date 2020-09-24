Thursday September 24, 2020 – The race for the Msambweni Parliamentary seat took a dramatic turn after Deputy President William Ruto endorsed independent candidate, Feisal Abdallah Bader, on Thursday instead of Sharlet Mariam Akinyi, who dumped Raila Odinga’s ODM three days ago to join Jubilee and by extension Ruto ahead of the by-election.

Ruto’s foot soldiers at the Coast led by Nyali MP, Mohamed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu, and Aisha Jumwa of Malindi, unveiled Feisal as their preferred candidate after the meeting in Karen, Nairobi.

Despite Sharlet Mariam Akinyi appearing to be Tanga Tanga’s choice, the former investigative journalist asserted that Feisal was the preferred candidate and will be running on an independent ticket.

Akinyi had tendered her resignation from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) with a view of joining Jubilee on Monday, September 21st.

“Met an aspirant for Msambweni Parliamentary seat Feisal Abdallah Bader in the company of Coast MPs Athman Shariff (Lamu East), Moha Jicho Pevu (Nyali), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Hon Jumwa (Malindi) at Karen, Nairobi County,” Ruto said.

Yesterday, Akinyi had accompanied DP Ruto to the Jubilee Party headquarters to present her nomination papers but the party chose not to field candidates.

Without the support of Ruto’s footsoldiers at the Coast, her candidature now hangs in the balance as she draws her next plan of action.

“I came here to present my papers, but I am shocked that I will not be able to vie.”

“Is Kenya returning to a one-party state?” Mariam posed in protest outside the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

Political pundits have argued that the decision not to field a Jubilee candidate in Msambweni was meant to curtail Ruto’s influence in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST