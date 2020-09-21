Monday September 21, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto says that over half of Kenyans live in poverty on account of problems brought about by the ‘the stupidity of ethnicity’.

He was speaking in reference to a newspaper segment that appeared to say that he has locked horns with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Taking to Twitter, DP Ruto said the conversation about the ‘hustler’ was long overdue and is the harbinger of the needed political revolution in Kenya.

He said that the hustler nation is tribeless and will seek to address the plight of over 20 million Kenyans living in poverty.

“Finally we have the conversation of our lifetime: the hustler.”

“Until now our politics was hostage to the stupidity of ethnicity/our person.”

“Which is the reason why almost half of Kenyans live in poverty and 16m are JOBLESS.”

“The TRIBLESS hustler IMPERATIVE is a REVOLUTION in our POLITICS,” the DP tweeted.

The latest jab comes just days after Ruto and Raila traded barbs over the hustler nation term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST