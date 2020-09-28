Monday, September 28, 2020 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr Rosylene Akombe, has linked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders to the death of former IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando.

According to Akombe, on the night of Msando murder, he had met Kisumu Governor, Prof Anyang Nyong’o, and Raila Odinga’s Personal Assistant, Silas Jakakimba.

According to sources, Msando assured the two during that meeting of fool-proof 2017 elections and hinted to them that he has a sophisticated ICT program that cannot be manipulated by the State machinery.

Akombe said that it was after this meeting that Msando met his assassins and his badly mutilated body was found at a coffee plantation in Muguga, Kikuyu Constituency.

Here is a screenshot of Akombe telling Jakakimba how they sold Msando to his killers.

