Sunday, 27 September 2020 – There was drama after law enforcers raided the newly opened Quiver Lounge, which is located along Thika Road just next to Homeland Inn.

Quiver Lounge was opened about two weeks ago and revellers have been flocking there to have some good time.

It’s among the few clubs that are openly selling alcohol even in broad-daylight despite the Government ordering all bars shut down.

According to Nyakundi, cops who wanted bribes raided the club and disrupted the party.

Revellers were seen running helter skelter to avoid arrest.

See video.

