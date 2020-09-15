Tuesday September 15, 2020 – Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, has told Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala to stop confusing Kenyans.

This was after he cried in the Senate on Monday.

While appearing before the Senate Security Committee on Monday, Malala cried like a baby when he claimed that 5 DCI officers were trailing him and they were planning to kill him.

But in an interview with a local radio station, Echesa poured cold water on Malala’s assertion saying he cried because he was guilty of meeting Deputy President William Ruto.

“He has been meeting Ruto at night and that is why he was shedding crocodile tears at the Senate,” Echesa said.

Prior to becoming the Senator of Kakamega , Malala was given Sh 5.5 million by Deputy President William Ruto to construct a palatial home in his home town.

“He is still a loyal mole of Deputy President,” Echesa said.

