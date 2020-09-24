(CASB GRADE 7) J.G ‘’M’’,

Responsibilities

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of concepts and techniques of professional research

Providing non-partisan professional research assistance and analysis to Members, Committees and staff of County Assembly;

Initiating and conducting anticipatory research and analysis on key policy issues;

Providing expert interpretation, explanation and analysis, including assessing the strength and weaknesses of policy options;

Planning and coordinating functions and operations of a section within the clerks chambers including table office, committee office and procedural research;

Maintaining a periodically update inventory of publications on current issues, legislation and major public policy issues/questions;

Providing technical back up on research on Assembly business.

Any other duty assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Diploma in Statistics, Social Sciences, Economics or its equivalent from a recognized institution

Proficiency in computer application skills

Relevant experience from a recognized institution for not less than Four (4) years

Possess experience in record keeping and information

Proficiency in communicating in English and Swahili

Candidates interested in the above position must have the following clearances:

A certificate of good conduct

A clearance certificate from the higher Educations Loans Board

A tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority

A certificate from the ethics and Anti – corruption commission

How To Apply

All applications should be submitted on or before 1st October 2020 by 4.30 pm.

Posted or hand delivered at the Kwale County Assembly Administration Block Offices on a sealed envelope clearly marked on the left side the category in which they fall and addressed to:

The Secretary

Kwale County Assembly Board

P.o Box 231 – 80403

KWALE

OR submitted electronically; where all documents should be scanned and merged into one PDF file format, please quote the respective position on the subject of the email and send to clerk@kwalecountyassembly.co.ke

People with special needs are encouraged to apply

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification

Note: Kindly visit our official website http://www.kwalecountyassembly.co.ke for details of the requirements