STTA for Kenya and East Africa Health Sector Partnerships Assessment

Company profile: SoCha (a portmanteau of Social and Change) is an independent Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (ME&L) firm that provides bespoke solutions to social challenges. Since our inception in 2010, we have grown into a fully-fledged ME&L services firm that specializes in advancing innovative methodologies and changing the way donors find solutions to social problems.

Context: SoCha LLC is implementing a two-year (optional third year) Mission Support for Journey to Self-Reliance (J2SR) Pivot (MSP) Activity on behalf of USAID Kenya and East Africa (USAID/KEA). The purpose of the Activity is to support USAID/KEA staff and stakeholders in achieving development outcomes through the use of evidence, performance management techniques, and collaborating, learning and adapting (CLA) practices that enable J2SR.

As part of informing the next strategic planning cycle, USAID Kenya and East Africa (KEA) is embarking on a deliberate journey to support Kenya and the region towards the journey to self-reliance.

A critical part of this process is developing varied, meaningful and strong partnerships with stakeholders at regional, national, county and local levels. An assessment of on-going and potential partnerships in health is required to inform approaches and to collaborate more effectively for stronger health systems and improved health outcomes.

A partnership approach will ensure that the USAID Health, Population, and Nutrition Office (HPN) engages and builds collaborative networks that are appropriate and effective in the complex and devolved health sector in Kenya.

This requires that USAID/KEA is cognizant of who and what other stakeholders are doing in the health sector, including donors, multilateral organizations, regional economic communities etc., and what they bring to the table to accelerate the region’s and Kenya’s Journey towards Self-Reliance.

Research Assistant

Period of Performance: September – November 2020

Place of Performance: Remote with repeated contact with informants, teammates, and stakeholders in Nairobi, Kenya and East Africa (East Africa Time).

Reporting: All STTA for this activity will report to the MSP Strategy and Programs Advisor.

Roles and respective qualifications

Identify and map key actors and objectives at national level; identify and map key actors’ objectives at county levels; gather and map donor investment information; gather and organize county level support information;

Take detailed interview notes;

Clean and analyze primary and secondary data collected; synthesis findings;

Support the execution of key informant interviews and group discussions;

Contribute to reports, presentations, and compose sections, drafts;

Present select findings and analysis.

Minimum qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s degree

3+ years of experience in evaluations, analysis, assessment, research

Experience working in Kenya

Strong data cleaning and qualitative research skills

Interview skills

Clear report writing

To lodge an application for this position, please lodge CV via the following link: https://jobs.socha.net/research-assistant

Applications close on September 30, 2020.

Profiles will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

For any other queries please email us at: msp@socha.net