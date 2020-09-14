Position: Research Assistant – Nurse

Job description

Chartered in 1983, Aga Khan University (AKU) is a private, autonomous and self-governing international university, with 13 teaching sites in 6 countries over three continents (www.aku.edu). An integral part of the Aga Khan Development Network (www.akdn.org), AKU provides higher education in several disciplines, carries out research pertinent to the countries and operates 7 hospitals (soon 8) and over 325 outreach clinics, all at international standards. It has almost 2,500 students and over 14,000 staff. The University is both a model of academic excellence and an agent of social change. As an international institution, AKU operates on the core principles of quality, relevance, impact and access.

The Aga Khan University-East Africa (AKU-EA) through its Research Office in Mombasa is conducting a study: “Pregnancy Care Integrating Translational Science Everywhere (PRECISE)” in Kaloleni and Rabai Sub-counties in Kilifi County, Kenya. The study will involve following up pregnant women from early pregnancy through delivery to the post-delivery and it will include local travel within the study area- between health facilities and to communities. Applications are invited from appropriately qualified candidates for the position of Research Assistant – Nurse in the study. The staff will be based at the research sites in Kilifi County.

The research assistant – nurse will be required to support the study’s activities at the health facility. This will include screening and recruitment of study participants, clinical and non-clinical data collection, sample collection and handling and additional study procedures.

Responsibilities

Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study participants for recruitment into specific studies and sub-studies

Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed consent.

Clinical and non-clinical data collection for study participants

Perform anthropometric measurements and vital signs measurements and other clinical tests and study procedures for participants

Contribute to collection, transport, logging and initial processing of biological samples

Support health facility staff in obtaining and recording other data relevant for the study.

Contribute to follow up of participants in their homes and communities.

Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided by the study coordinator on a daily, weekly and monthly basis

Communicate to families and community members about the study, as appropriate and as guided by the study coordinator

Regularly report any relevant events that affect the study to the study coordinator

Requirements

Diploma in Kenya Registered Nurse Midwife or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse or equivalent.

Valid Practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.

Basic Computer literacy and training in Microsoft Office.

How to apply

Applications together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, names of three referees, telephone contact, e-mail address and copies of certificates and testimonials should be sent to th

Manager, Recruitment

Aga Khan University Hospital,

P. O. Box 30270-00100, NAIROBI or

Or email to hr.recruitment@aku.edu. Applications by email are preferred.

Please indicate the title of the position on your application.​ Applications should be submitted latest by September 21, 2020