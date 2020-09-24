GA Insurance Ltd

Job Title: Research and Data Analyst

Reports To: Chief Executive Officer

Job Summary: Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the implementation of initiatives that enhance business performance positively through use of advanced analytics techniques such as predictive and prescriptive modelling, advanced statistical analysis, data mining and data visualization.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Driving the execution of all product lifecycle processes for the product line including product research, competitive analysis, planning, positioning, roadmap development, requirements development and product launch.

Develop business solutions through constant development and modification of the existing business intelligence solutions.

Lead on data management, analysis, reporting and visualisation, and implement new and innovative business solutions.

Analytical skills to assess product usage statistics, and drive insights that will inform strategic decisions on where to invest in new features and/or products.

Assuring product aligns with the company strategy and goals.

Selecting and assessing risks in terms of such factors as product design, technical and underwriting regulations, and portfolio management.

Assessing risk and devising specific insurance policies.

Working closely with the Business Development and Marketing team in the interest of satisfying customer demands.

Monitoring the competition and the regulatory environment, identifying, and analysing major changes in the industry.

Looking for possible new partners for the introduction of new services and product features.

Managing underlying business risks and tracking product profitability.

Defining the value proposition and positioning platform for the product line.

Coordinating product training for a variety of stakeholders.

Work closely with staff and senior management to sell the benefits of being a data driven organisation and improve data quality to ensure there is organisational trust in the data produced.

Job Holder Specifications:

Education / Qualifications:

BS in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or other technical field.

Fluency in SQL or other programming languages.

Ability to initiate and drive projects to completion with minimal guidance

Working Experience:

Minimum 5 years’ experience.

Experience in report creation, modelling, and trend forecasting.

Experience in Insurance and/or financial services sector shall be an added advantage.

Critical Skills Required:

The candidate must be skilled in statistical and econometric modelling, performing quantitative analysis, and technological data mining and analysis techniques.

Have a clear understanding of key IT business systems, reporting and analytics, general ledger management, and data warehousing.

Demonstrate strong working knowledge of reporting tools such as Oracle Business Intelligence, SQL, or any other data visualization tools.

How to Apply

If you meet the above minimum requirements, send your c.v to careers@gakenya.com indicate the position applied for on the email subject line so as to be received on or before 30th September, 2020.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.