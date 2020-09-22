Tuesday September 22, 2020 – Education CS George Magoha has assured parents that only a portion of fees will be paid once schools re-open in October 2020.

Speaking after a meeting with education stake holders at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Magoha stated that no student will be sent home for fees, adding that the Constitution provided that primary education is free and compulsory.

“For boarding schools, the tuition part is also free, and teachers are not animals, they are ready to listen to those parents and we should treat every case as it comes,” Magoha stated.

Parents with children in private schools will, however, be required to pay school fees.

“If you have no fees, come back to public school, we will take your child because the Government has directed that we should have 100 per cent transition,” he advised.

In addition, Magoha stated that 75 per cent of secondary schools are day schools, hence, they are also free.

He also asked teachers to report back to schools latest Monday, September 28, following a directive issued by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) CEO, Nancy Macharia.

“The teachers can come latest next week, but if you love your school and you live near there you can report starting from today.”

“Due to delocalisation, it is still fine if you arrive on the 28th as the last date,” he stated.

Magoha’s remarks came a day after the Kenya Parents Association Chairman, Nicholas Maiyo, urged the Government to review fee guidelines arguing that parents had depleted their savings.

“Most Parents lost their jobs in March and May, and may not be able to raise the second term fees.”

“The Government should review fees guidelines.”

“We are in very difficult times,” Maiyo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST