Thursday, September 17, 2020 – A section of religious leaders from North Rift have urged Deputy President William Ruto to keep donating to churches and God will continue blessing him.

Addressing the press in Eldoret town on Thursday, the men of the cloth led by Bishop Simon Kemei said the funds that were being given out to churches were cleansed and sanctified regardless of the source.

Bishop Kemei further criticized those who oppose the generosity of the DP in giving donations and called on him to extend a hand to those in his home region.

“As clergy, we are very happy with what the DP is doing for churches because we believe he has been touched by the hand of God to see the need of the church and use the resources available to him so he can intervene and help,” Kemei said.

He further added, “If the DP will come to my church, I will be very happy and receive him wholeheartedly.”

“As a leader of the congregation, I know we do not have musical instruments, we don’t have seats and we have many other needs that we know the DP can aid us in filling.”

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, DP Ruto was fond of making church visits and donations hence was criticized by a section of politicians led by ODM party leader , Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST