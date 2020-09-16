Position: Records Management Officer II

Grade: BRS 6

NO. Of Posts: 1

Advert NO. :No. 23/2020

The Senior Records Management Officer shall be reporting to the Senior Records Management Officer

Responsibilities

This is the entry grade for this cadre. An officer at this level will work under the guidance of a Senior Records Management Officer.

filing and marking letters for action;

updating and maintaining up to date file movement records;

ensuring security of files and documents;

ensuring receipt and proper dispatch of mails and maintaining related registers;

preparing disposal schedules;

and initiating appraisal and disposal of files and documents.

Qualifications

A person shall qualify for appointment of Records Management Officer II if that person:

Is a Kenyan Citizen;

Has bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Records Management, Information Management, Library Science or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Demonstrates computer literacy;

Must be a member, in good standing, of a professional body and

Meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

How to apply

Candidates should NOT attach any documents to the application form. ALL the details requested in the advertisement should be filled on the form.

Candidates are advised to apply for one position where they are most suited.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates and transcripts during interviews.

All applicants shall be required to produce the original letter of appointment to their current substantive post or position during the interview.

The completed application form should be emailed to brs@amsol.co.ke on or before 5th October, 2020. interested and qualified persons are requested to download the full advert make their applications by completing ONE BRS Form. The application form and the detailed job requirements, duties and responsibilities for each position should be downloaded from either of the following websites; www.brs.go.ke, www.publicservice.go.ke or www.amsol.co.ke