Saturday September 19, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto may be considering rejoining former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 just like he has done before.

This is after his allies laid down a strategy to convince Raila to work with the DP and run on a joint ticket in 2022.

Plans to have the two form the next Government are underway as indicated by the DP’s camp.

According to political strategist Eliud Owalo, who is now on Ruto’s team, the tactical plan involves convincing Odinga to dump President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He claimed that Uhuru was using Raila to push for constitutional changes and that the Building Bridges Initiative will be used against Odinga himself.

“That is why we are urging Odinga to work with Ruto to foster a good relationship between the Luo and the Kalenjin communities.”

“There is nothing wrong if the duo combines to form the 2022 Government.”

“Mt. Kenya will not support Odinga.”

“He should bag his votes from other strongholds as Kenyans vote on tribal affiliations,” Owalo revealed during an interview with Nam Lolwe FM.

He warned the former PM not to follow his father’s (Jaramogi Oginga) footsteps.

History alleges that Jaramogi was betrayed by Jomo Kenyatta after the latter ascended to power.

Raila Odinga was also dumped by Mwai Kibaki after Kibaki became President.

Owalo claimed that with Ruto having faced the same frustrations through the ‘deep state’ and system, the two were better placed to work together and end the feud.

The Kenyan DAILY POST