Monday, September 28, 2020 – Rapper Brian Ouko alias Khaligraph Jones, has been accused of neglecting his two-year-old son, Xolani, by his ex-girlfriend, Karimi Muriungi aka Miss Cashy.

This is the first time the talented Femcee has disclosed that Khaligraph Jones is the father of her 2-year-old son.

Taking to social media, Cashy narrated how she has been raising the boy without Khaligraph’s help but now he is sick and wants his father to pay his health insurance.

She also shared a demand letter sent to Khaligraph by her lawyers over the matter but the ‘Tuma Kitu’ hit-maker has been playing cat and mouse games.

Check out her tweets below.







In another post on Instagram, Cashy vowed that she will make sure her boy is taken care of by his father.

The Kenyan DAILY POST