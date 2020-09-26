Saturday September 26, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Junior, is once again on the spotlight over the 2022 succession race.

This is after he allegedly endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid instead of his own father.

However, Junior distanced himself from reports alleging that Ruto is his candidate of choice for President come 2022.

He flagged a fake account that alleged that he backs Ruto.

“I analyzed, I consulted and weighed my options.”

“My Conclusion: I am a hustler.”

“William Ruto is my preferred Presidential Candidate,” the fake account stated, garnering likes, retweets and comments.

The reaction to the fake message was mixed, with some praising Junior for supporting the hustler movement while others criticized him.

“This account is not mine.”

“I will report it for impersonation,” he responded.

11 days ago, Junior caused a stir when he questioned the conduct of a number of ODM leaders who he accused of engaging in divisive politics.

This was after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho accused Deputy President William Ruto of participating in early campaigns and flaunting his wealth.

He has since apologized for his comment and clarified that he meant no harm to anyone.

