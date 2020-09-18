Friday September 18, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party has announced plans to reassess its policies and make changes.

This is after Raila Junior, son to Raila Odinga, made controversial remarks on the conduct of politicians within the party.

Speaking yesterday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna acknowledged that the party needed to reanalyze its strategy for the greater good.

He added that some changes had already been initiated in top organs within the party, with a key focus on the 2022 General Elections.

“We honestly looked at ourselves and even commissioned a task force to deliberate on internal issues.”

“The team’s report, whose recommendations we have implemented, came with some indictment.”

“We wanted the task force to indicate our problems based on the report tabled before the National Executive Council (NEC) and adopted in its entirety,” Sifuna stated.

He added that ODM disbanded its National Election Board (NEB) over nominations of politicians.

The National Disciplinary Committee was also disbanded after it failed to discipline the rebellious Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa.

In his rant, Raila Junior slammed ODM politicians for not adhering to party standards.

He accused them of shifting focus to petty matters like confronting rival politicians and enjoying luxurious lives, rather than pushing ODM’s manifesto.

However, he issued an apology clarifying that his position did not represent the party’s stand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST