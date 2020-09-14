Monday September 14, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, was forced to apologise on Sunday for saying that President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire as President in 2022.

Atwoli had earlier said that Uhuru, who is barely 60 years old, is too young to retire as President of the Republic of Kenya.

Atwoli;s remarks attracted huge condemnation from ODM supporters who urged the COTU boss to clarify his remark.

In his clarification, Atwoli said that his annotations were personal and “not said on behalf of any group.”

“I spoke as Atwoli.”

“I said Uhuru as a leader can decide, after promulgation of a new Constitution, to start afresh on a new term, if he so wishes.”

“We cannot give him any fresh term.”

“We have no such mandate.”

“The mandate to elect leaders is for Kenyans,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST