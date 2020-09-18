Friday, September 18, 2020 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has differed with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, over plans to hold a referendum before the 2022 presidential elections.

Last month, Raila Odinga told the media that the country only needs sh 2 billion to hold a referendum.

But speaking during the commemoration of the international day of democracy hosted by the Centre of Multiparty Democracy Kenya, IEBC Commissioner, Boya Molu, said Raila Odinga’s suggestion that the plebiscite will cost taxpayers Sh 2 billion is impractical.

Molu said the cost of holding a referendum is Sh 10 billion and Raila should not lie to Kenyans that the referendum can cost Sh 2 billion.

“I may not be able to give you an exact figure but going by the last presidential repeat elections, a referendum will not cost less than Sh10 billion,” Molu said.

“On Election Day, you hire not less than 50,000 vehicles and you cannot get a vehicle for less than Sh10, 000.”

“We also have to hire 350,000 poll officials on Election Day.” Molu added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST