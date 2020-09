Tuesday, 15 September 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters have unearthed a photo of him dishing out money to a chairman of a Jua Kali Group in the 1990s, to show Raila Odinga that the self-declared hustlers’ President started being philanthropic decades ago.

Raila has been condemning Ruto’s philanthropic activities, claiming that he is funding his charity activities using looted money.

Here is throwback photo of Ruto dishing out money in 1993.

The Kenyan DAILY POST