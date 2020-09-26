Saturday September 26, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has challenged leaders opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to provide alternative solutions for the country.

Speaking on Friday at the Orange Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) retreat in Machakos, Raila said that the BBI evaluation report will be unveiled soon.

He added that forces that have always opposed change and voices of impunity that thrive on corruption and outright lies have already ganged up against it.

“We must challenge our opponents to tell the nation why they oppose efforts to ensure shared prosperity, end corruption, end divisive elections and strengthen devolution.”

“What is their alternative to these proposed reforms?” posed Raila.

In what appeared to be a thinly veiled attack at DP William Ruto, who has faulted the BBI agenda, Raila said that anti-reform forces are the same ones that opposed a return to multi-party democracy, opposed the push for constitutional reforms in the 1990s and opposed the new Constitution in 2010.

“These anti-reform forces are the same ones who opposed the unity of purpose between President Uhuru Kenyatta and myself, the same ones who are opposing the war on corruption now.”

“But because they have no conscience, no ideals and no principles that they are ready and willing to live and even die for, they have always benefited from the fruits of what they opposed and they see no contradiction,” Raila said.

“We have defeated these forces before.”

“I promise you, we will defeat them again.”

“We must take the battle to our opponents and challenge them to state what they stand for, what they want for the country and how they intend to achieve it,” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST