Sunday, September 27, 2020 – A prominent Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has been suspended by the party for allegedly associating himself with Deputy President William Ruto.

Making the announcement on Saturday, ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, said the party has suspended Kilifi North MP, Owen Baya, as the party’s Deputy Organising Secretary.

“Cognisant of the central role that the party’s NEC plays in the management of the party and the need to maintain the probity of its deliberations, the NEC resolved to suspend Hon. Owen Baya, the MP for Kilifi North from membership of this critical organ and from his position as the Deputy Organizing Secretary given his recent utterances and conduct that have cast doubt on his commitment to this party and its objectives,” Sifuna said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Baya was part of a delegation of Coast MPs that escorted Feisal Abdallah Bader, an aspirant for the Msambweni parliamentary seat, to meet Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office.

